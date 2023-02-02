Can’t stand the wait until this summer’s Cincinnati Burger Week? Look no further, as another food week is coming soon to satiate your burger craving.
Every year since 2015, CityBeat has hosted its annual Cincinnati Burger Week, showcasing some of the city’s most intuitive and tasty hamburgers from an array of vendors across the Queen City.
With the week-long event going on every July, Cincinnatians have had to wait the rest of the year for the event to return. This month, however, you can have a taste of what’s to come this summer.
CityBeat is introducing the inaugural Halfway to Cincinnati Burger Week this February. From Monday, Feb. 13 to Thursday, Feb. 16, nearly 17 different restaurants will be selling their own signature burgers for a wallet-saving price. For $7 per burger, you can taste what each restaurant has to offer.
As of Feb. 2, the burger spots participating in Halfway to Cincinnati Burger Week are:
Bacalls Cafe
Bucketheads
Champions Grille
Four Mile Pig
Frisch’s (Cincinnati locations)
Heyday
HighGrain Brewing Co.
JTaps
Lori’s American Grille
MashRoots (College Hill and Element Eatery)
Miamiville Trailyard
Nation Kitchen & Bar (Pendleton, Westwood and Milford)
Oakley Pub & Grill
RJ Cinema Distillery & Taproom
Slatts Pub
The Standard
W Bar + Bistro
With each restaurant tasked with offering a burger unique to their creative vision, some of the featured menu items may be new to your dining palate. Some of these specialty burgers include:
Mashroots’ Puerto Rican Burger: Angus beef patty, cheddar cheese, plantains, crispy plantain sticks, mayonnaise and ketchup.
Slatts Pub’s That’s Nacho Cheeseburger: Beef patty, nacho cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.
Lori’s American Grille’s: Lori Burger—Steak patty, American cheese, bacon, a fried egg, lettuce, tomato and pickles.
Highgrain Brewing Co.’s I Can’t Believe It’s Not Quac Burger: Beef patty, avocado mayonnaise, pickled pepper relish, pepper jack cheese, crushed Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and lettuce.
Four Mile Pig’s Blackberry Havarti Double Cheeseburger: Angus beef patty, havarti cheese, blackberry sauce, tomatoes and lettuce.
Cincinnati Burger Week also has its own smartphone app, available on iOS and Android that will help you find new burgers to try and keep track of the restaurants you've visited. For each restaurant you check off, you'll receive points that add up throughout the week. At the end of the week, the person with the most points will win $250 in gift cards and be named the Biggest Burger Lover in Cincinnati. Additionally, any participants who check in with the app at five participating restaurants will be entered into a raffle to win a second set of gift cards worth $250.
For more information on what Halfway to Cincinnati Burger Week has to offer, visit the Cincinnati Burger Week website.