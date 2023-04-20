With longer days and warmer weather, Cincinnati's culinary scene is in full bloom, showcasing a wide range of flavors that reflect the city's diverse palate. From famous Midwestern-style dishes to international fusion food, every foodie will find something to love this week.
This year's Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week, from April 17-23, is here and offers the perfect chance to experience the best of the Queen City's culinary scene — and for University of Cincinnati (UC) students, who are near these restaurants, there's no better time to explore the cuisine that the area has to offer.
This week-long event will feature over 40 of Cincinnati's prime eateries in a three-course style. Each participating restaurant will offer a full dining experience with a trifecta of dishes — ranging from $26, $36 and $46, depending on the establishment.
According to its mission statement, Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week will help you experience the city's culinary tourism, which is perfect for curious and adventurous eaters.
Here are some of the specialty options from each price tier that are being offered during Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week:
With participating shops spread all over Cincinnati, here are the closest ones to UC's main campus and their distance:
Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is not only a treat for your taste buds but also for the community. One dollar from every meal purchased during the event will be donated to the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.
Here's how to get started during the restaurant week:
With so many participating restaurants, there's sure to be a dish that satisfies every craving. Take advantage of this event to support your local restaurants, try something new and donate to a great cause all at the same time.