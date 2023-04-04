Graduation is less than one month away. While students wrapping up their college careers have been preparing for this day for years, some details might have slipped through the cracks. So here is everything you should know before walking across the stage.
Where to get your graduation regalia
Whether you are attending a graduation or just want to take some photos in a cap and gown, you’ll need to secure that beforehand. Students can purchase graduation regalia at University of Cincinnati (UC) bookstores on campus or online. You can also find other graduation accessories and gifts. Dubois Bookstore offers a cap and gown package with add-ons for the tassel, stole and zipper pull.
When to schedule graduation photos
If you want to schedule a photo session, students typically do so during April before graduation. Choosing to do so on a weeknight or weekend is ideal if you want to take photos on campus, so you can walk around and take your photos when it isn’t as busy.
Where to have your visitors stay
If you have family from out of town coming for graduation, make sure they plan ahead and book a place to stay before rooms fill up. Hotels near UC’s campus include The Graduate Cincinnati, Hampton Inn and Suites and Fairfield Inn and Suites, but there are also many options in the Greater Cincinnati area.
Day of ceremony information
When the day comes, graduates can check in at the entrance of Fifth Third Arena by Dabney Hall. There is a Doctoral Hooding and Master’s ceremony for three days before the three undergraduate commencement ceremonies, outlined on UC’s commencement website. Remember and tell any guests visiting you that Fifth Third has a clear bag policy.
Plans to celebrate after commencement
New graduates often like to celebrate with their families by going out to dinner, and Cincinnati is a great city with many options. Be sure to plan ahead and make a reservation at your favorite restaurant in the city since it’ll be a busy weekend for many. Platforms like OpenTable are an easy way to check for availability and reserve a table.
Ordering your ceremonial certificate
If you want a physical copy of your diploma to frame or remember your accomplishment, you must order it after commencement. You can order it here for $5.30, and it will be shipped.