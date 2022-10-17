Looking for a cheap way to expand your palette this week? Look no further than Cincinnati Taco Week, where you can try a plethora of taco flavors crafted by Cincinnati's most intuitive taco restaurants.
From Oct. 17-23, every participating store will be offering its own $2 tacos, with a minimum of three tacos per order. With 37 participating restaurants at 50 total locations, there are many options to choose from – flavors ranging from traditional Mexican cuisine to experimental craft tacos.
Some restaurants have crafted specialty tacos for taco week, many of which create unique flavor combinations. Some of this week's specialty taco options include:
Korean BBQ Taco: steak, sweet & spicy Korean BBQ sauce, bean sprouts, spicy gochujang mayo and sesame seeds. Available at Taco Laboratory.
The Becky: mac & cheese, fried chicken, BBQ sauce, bacon, peppercorn cream sauce and onions. Available at Agave and Rye.
Cinci Chili Taco: chili, ground beef, cheddar, beef frank slices, onions and mustard. Available at the Taco Fuerte truck outside of Barrel House.
Hawaiian Smoked Carnitas: sweet chili pork, pineapple salsa, mango cream and Takis. Available at Lucius Q.
This year, Cincinnati Taco Week has its own smartphone app, available on iOS and Android, that will help you find new tacos to try and keep track of the restaurants you've visited. For each restaurant you check off, you'll receive points that add up throughout the week. At the end of the week, the person with the most points will win $250 in gift cards and be named the Biggest Taco Lover in Cincinnati. Additionally, any participants who check in with the app at five participating restaurants will be entered into a raffle to win a second set of gift cards worth $250.
This year marks the fifth annual Cincinnati Taco Week, which continues to grow. In 2020, only 25 taco locations participated, which has now doubled.
Cincinnati Taco Week is urging patrons to follow a few simple rules while ordering their favorite tacos. According to the smartphone app, The Cincinnati Taco Week Commandments are as follows:
They will run out: "We expect that these restaurants will be extremely busy. So, if a place runs out toward the end of a shift, handle it like an adult: go back the next day, earlier, order your tacos, and thank them for working so hard. Please be nice to our restaurants."
There will be waits: "People have been talking about Cincinnati Taco Week 2022 for weeks. Don't be surprised if restaurants have waits. In fact, be surprised if they don't."
You will tip like a pro: "$2 tacos brings out the frugal in all of us, but, really, you're getting a $5+ taco (many restaurants go way overboard with ingredients, trying to outdo each other), so please tip generously. A kind word will also be welcome- these people are our friends and neighbors."
You should really buy a drink and/or other food: "The purchase of sides and extras is not a requirement (minimum of 3 tacos per order required). But we think it says a lot to those working hard to bring you an extraordinary experience. Grab some guacamole, queso, chips & salsa and a cocktail!"
Check Twitter/Facebook/Instagram: "Restaurants are encouraged to post their waits and remaining tacos for the day. Go to cincytacoweek.com and don't forget to tag your Instagram photos and tweets with #cincytacoweek."
Dine-in: "These tacos are amazing deals. Many restaurants are making these deals dine-in only, unless the restaurant is carry-out only. So please check with the individual restaurant if you plan on carrying out."
For more information on Cincinnati Taco Week, visit cincytacoweek.com.