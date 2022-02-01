Protein is essential to our health. Typically, we associate protein with our physical health, but not eating enough protein can also affect how our brain functions. Our brain needs protein to create neurotransmitters that affect our alertness, sleep patterns and learning, impacting our academic performance.
Meat is usually what we consider when we think about protein, but what if you don’t eat meat? Vegetarians need to be mindful about their protein sources and make sure they are getting enough, which can be challenging to manage in everyday life.
There are many protein-packed snacks for a busy college vegetarian if you know what to look for. Here are a few alternatives to your everyday favorites that are cheap, easy and will help ensure you’re getting enough protein for your mind and body.
Protein pasta
Pasta is a staple meal for college students, but it doesn’t contain much protein on its own. Lentil and chickpea pasta, however, have nearly double the protein per serving as traditional pasta and taste nearly the same. Protein pasta cooks just like regular pasta and makes a great study-break meal. Next time you’re in the pasta aisle, keep your eye out for Banza, Ancient Harvest or Barilla Protein+.
Powdered peanut butter
Peanut butter is a good protein source, but there’s a better alternative. Powdered peanut butter, like PB Fit, has 8 grams of protein per serving and 87% less fat than traditional peanut butter. Mix with water to have an instant peanut butter spread, or add the powder to your smoothies, oatmeal or anything you like for a protein boost and added flavor. Powdered peanut butter can be found in the peanut butter aisle at the grocery store or on Amazon.
Stok Protein Coffee
Why not add some extra protein to your morning cup of coffee before class? Stok Protein Cold Brew Coffee contains 16 grams of protein per serving compared to the 0.3 grams in traditional iced coffee. You can find Stok Protein Coffee in the cold brew section.
Kodiak Cakes flapjack cups
If you’re craving pancakes but don’t have much time before rushing out the door, Kodiak Cakes flapjack cups are instant mini protein pancakes you can make in the microwave. Just add water, put it in the microwave and you’re ready to go. They have 12 grams of protein and come in six different flavors. Kodiak cups are usually found in the oatmeal aisle, or you can buy a variety pack.
Misfits vegan plant-powered protein bar
Misfits vegan protein bars are the perfect study snack. Each bar has 15 grams of protein and they come in a variety of flavors like the classic cookies and cream and chocolate, as well as other unique ones like peanut butter and jelly and chocolate banana coffee. You can order packs on Amazon or their site.
Orgain vegan protein powder
Orgain protein powder is plant-based with 21 grams of protein per serving and comes in many flavors, including seasonal peppermint hot cocoa. It mixes well in smoothies and nut milks, and it doesn’t have the same gritty texture as many protein powders. Orgain can be found at most stores or online.