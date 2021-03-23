Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced recently that they would be ceasing further publication of six books by the famous author due to racist illustrations of Black people and Asian people featured in the books.
Among the books being pulled is “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” the first book published under the pen name Dr. Seuss. The other books affected are “If I Ran The Zoo,” “The Cat’s Quizzer,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “McElligot’s Pool,” and “Scrambled Eggs Super!”
“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” Dr. Seuss Enterprises wrote in a statement. “Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’s catalog represents and supports all communities and families.”
Dr. Seuss, who was born Theodor Geisel, has a history of racism, antisemitism, and Islamophobia in his writing as both a political cartoonist and a children’s author. Specifically, a few years ago, Seuss received backlash for racist depictions of Asian people after some of his political cartoons of the internment of Japanese-Americans during the 1940s resurfaced.
Other examples of an awareness of racism in Seuss’s books prior to the cessation of those six titles include a librarian from Massachusetts who in 2017 rejected a gift of 10 Dr. Seuss books from Melania Trump due to racist imagery by the author. Also in 2017, Phillip Nel, a professor at Kansas State University, released a book titled “Was The Cat in the Hat Black,” which discusses both the overt and covert racism of Seuss.
Despite these prior discussions of racism in Seuss’ books, the public’s reaction— both positive and negative— is more widespread than it has ever been, with some deeming Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ decision a necessary step in creating a more equitable society. Others have called the decision to cease publication a product of “cancel culture” and argued it is an erasure of art and the past.
Many of those who celebrated the decision have argued that including these racist stereotypes in children’s literature can lead to the formation of racial bias at a young age. Findings by the American Academy of Pediatrics back up this claim. In 2019, the AAP released a report saying that children can notice race-based differences as early as 6 months old and can start to internalize racial bias between ages 2 and 4.
Conversely, in an act of protest against the decision, some have gone out and bought Seuss’s books, resulting in Dr. Seuss books occupying nine out of the top 10 selling books on Amazon after the announcement, according to the New York Times.
The decision by Dr. Seuss Enterprises also received a notable reaction from many in the political world, with many Republicans pushing back against the decision. After the announcement, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) posted a video of himself reading “Green Eggs and Ham” and saying “I still like Dr. Seuss.” It is unclear why he chose “Green Eggs and Ham” as it is not one of the six books that will no longer be published.
Democrats have called out some Republicans’ decision to comment on the issue. In a speech on the House floor, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) urged Republicans to “stop talking about Dr. Seuss and start working with us to help American workers.”
Also notable is President Biden’s choice to exclude any mention of Seuss in the White House’s official proclamation of Read Across America Day— a holiday that was originally created to encourage childhood literacy in honor of Seuss’ birthday— differing from his predecessors, presidents Obama and Trump, who both included some sort of reference to the author in their proclamations.
Though President Biden may be the first president to dissociate Read Across America Day from Dr. Seuss, in recent years some have noted that the National Education Association has already sought to distance Read Across America Day from Seuss.
Being one of the most popular authors in American history, only time will tell how this discussion surrounding Dr. Seuss’s bigotry will affect his legacy and whether it will lead to a larger discussion of the role of literature in the formation of racial bias in children.