Halloween is fading into the distance and the holidays are approaching fast, but there is one thing that is still close by — that Halloween costume you have not touched since Oct. 31. Sitting in the corner in a pile: the wig, the fairy wings, the last-minute fire fighter costume.
What to do with it now? What’s the big deal with throwing it away?
Americans spent a whopping 3.6 billion dollars on Halloween costumes this year. With everyone rushing to put together the perfect look or very last-minute idea, there is an estimated 2,000 tons of plastic waste made from “disposable” costumes for Halloween every year. For comparison, that is equal to 83 million plastic water bottles.
Most of the material used in Halloween costumes are oil-based plastic and are more likely to end up in the landfill. What can we do to help lessen the effect that old Halloween costumes have on the environment? Here’s a few sustainable ideas that provide a solution.
Donate it
One of the easiest ways to get rid of an old costume is to donate it. Some of the most convenient options are to take unwanted costumes to Goodwill, St. Vincent de Paul or any other local thrift shop. In doing this, you are keeping just a little bit more out of landfills. It is also a great way to help others who may end up thrifting for a costume next year. You can also donate your used costumes to UC’s theater arts program or other drama programs you know of in the area.
Sell it
If you went all out on your costume, it may have cost you a pretty penny. If, now that the magical night is over, you have no need for it and it’s just taking up space, try selling it on eBay or Facebook Marketplace and put the money towards next year’s show-stopping costume. The planet will thank you, and so will your wallet.
Repurpose it
Even if you feel it is unlikely you will wear the exact same costume next year, you can reuse some details from this year’s costume and keep it in case you want to use it again. Putting together your own costume from a collection of acquired pieces makes this method of repurposing even easier. Costumes that are a collection of clothes that you already owned or purchased from a thrift store are the most eco-friendly and you can continue the cycle of sustainability by keeping all these costume items.
More than just Halloween
There are a ton of fun uses for a good costume outside of Halloween. The internet loves a good costume, whether to take inspiration from or just to admire. Make a Tik Tok, Instagram reel, or take some fun photos, get the good quality pictures you didn’t get on Halloween. Maybe save it for upcoming festivals or shows.
There’s a lot of better options than throwing Halloween costumes away the second you are done with them and these ways can make the environment just a little better and more sustainable.