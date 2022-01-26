With the rise of at-home entertainment in the past two years, organizations have been developing innovative ways to keep people busy and amused. Although this trend may have begun as a public health safety measure, it has allowed people the unique opportunity to experience today's culture even if they are staying home to avoid COVID, the winter cold or simply don't want to get out of the house.
The Cincinnati Art Museum's answer to this trend is an interactive, at-home art exhibit called Do It (Home). Curated by Hans Ulrich Obrist from Independent Curator International (ICI), Cincinnati is one of 30 cities participating in this free art exhibit that invites those at home to create their own art by following the directions of a group of contemporary artists from all across the world.
"We wanted to provide art lovers with an interactive experience and we liked that it used curated art-making instructions from eminent contemporary artists," says Jill Dunne, director of marketing and communications at the museum. "Anyone can follow the prompts in their own home and become part of the show."
Art lovers are encouraged to pick a prompt or two from the instruction booklets to create their piece. The instruction manuals are a collection of contemporary artists' directions on how those at home can make their own masterpieces.
After their creation is complete, participants are asked to submit it on the museum's website, where they can view others' interpretations of the same prompt. Also on the museum's website, the exhibit is given a local touch as pieces from the museum's collection are pulled and paired with prompts from the manual. Although these pairings feel forced at times - a 17th century rug from India is paired to a prompt written in 2019 - the museum's dedication to bringing their collection into people's homes is admirable.
Although Do It (Home) only became available through the Cincinnati Art Museum recently, Obrist has partnered with artists since the 1990s to create his instruction manuals. In addition to pulling in some of the biggest names in contemporary art, Obrist also invited celebrities, such as Yoko Ono, to contribute to different iterations of the exhibit.
In the iteration provided by Cincinnati Art Museum, Obrist pulls in many big-name contemporary artists like Precious Okoyoman and Lucy R. Lippard and adds one notable celebrity name, K-Pop boy band, BTS.
Branded as an instruction manual, upon first glance, the set of instructions provided appear as if they're a collection of poetry. Leaving numerical steps behind, several artists opt for arbitrary paragraph breaks, haphazard capitalization choices, and even emojis. Some artists take the conventional route to art, helping them make something tangible such as an audio file, a stone or even a TikTok. These atypical forms of art help us at home pass the time, it requires us to rethink our definition of art.
Some artists took more liberty with their definition of "instructions." Alvaro Barrington asks us to find the truths in our lives and lose our egos. Aria Dean commands us to "end the world," whereas Nairy Baghramian wants us to live our lives more like Gertrude Stein. These prompts ask us to sit and think. Arts and crafts has never been more introspective, though it's not always clear what we are supposed to get out of the artists' requests.
This approach that Obrist and his assemblage of artists takes is certainly untraditional. Varied and unconventional, Do It (Home) offers us the option to create physical art or look inward. Certainly, no substitute for visiting a museum, Obrist's exhibit is an innovative way to pass the time in an age where there are a million and one reasons to stay home.