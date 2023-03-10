The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is a perfect destination for any animal enthusiasts looking for an intriguing way to spend a weekend, break or a day off from class. There's always something fresh and fun to do in the zoo – and 2023 is no different. Here are some of the Cincinnati Zoo activities you won't want to miss, whether you're a frequent visitor or a newcomer.
Enrichment days and encounters
The weekly enrichment days and encounters are the ideal chance to observe animals in action and discover more about their innate habits. Here are some of the events you can attend in 2023:
Kea encounter: every Friday through Sunday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. inside the Free Flight Aviary. Visitors can interact with the birds inside of their enclosure at the new kea display and play games with them. Even better, you can contribute to the conservation efforts of the species by having a kea receive your gifts and deposit them in a collection container.
Painted Dog Enrichment: Sundays at 2:00 p.m. at Painted Dog Valley. Visitors can watch the sub-Saharan dogs feast on an animal carcass during Painted Dog enrichment. While this may be a graphic sight for some viewers, this encounter is a unique way to observe dog habits in the wild.
Zoo babies
This year is no exception to the Cincinnati Zoo's reputation for its adorable baby animals, who are routinely highlighted on their Instagram account. Listed here are a few of the Zoo's newest arrivals.
Lightning the sloth is predicted to give birth in the summer of 2023.
The hippopotamus family's newest member, Fritz the hippo, was born in August last year.
A young Bonobo ape named Amali can be found in the Jungle Trails exhibit.
New exhibits
To give guests a special experience, the Cincinnati Zoo is constantly renovating and adding new exhibits. Here are some of the brand-new exhibits that will be debuting soon.
Three new habitats – Bear Ridge, Sea Otter Coast and a habitat for North American backyard animals – will be added to the former Bear Hill area, which will debut in the summer of 2023. The habitat will feature aquatic areas and hilly landscapes designed to mimic the home of some classic American wildlife.
Elephant Trek: By the end of 2024, a familial herd of Asian elephants will be housed in a new five-acre area, which is the Zoo's greatest habitat project to date. Elephant Trek will incorporate entertaining elements for both animals and guests and position the Cincinnati Zoo at the forefront of elephant care and research.
Botanical events
Many activities are held at the Cincinnati Zoo to honor the diverse flora and wildlife that call this place home. Here are a few 2023 botanical events to keep on your radar.
Sustainable Urban Landscapes Symposium: The 12th Sustainable Urban Landscapes Symposium will feature expert speakers and be held on March 16, 2023. This social event is a laid-back way to learn more about the natural world and its relationship with Cincinnati’s urban environment.
Emergence: Ceramic Art Exhibition: This art showcase will be on display in the main floral garden display close to the zoo entrance beginning on March 15, 2023. Several artists from The National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts Conference will have sculptures and ceramic works on display.
Zootanical 2023 with a Hint of Tulips will take place on April 14, 2023, from 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. at the Cincinnati Zoo, featuring nearly 120,000 tulips and over 350 community members.