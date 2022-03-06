As spring ushers in warmer weather, more people are eager to get out, hear some live music and enjoy themselves. Thanks to Cincinnati’s many music venues like Bogarts, and the new Andrew J Brady Music Center, there are plenty of exciting concerts to check out this spring.
Jazmine Sullivan – March 22
Released in January 2021, fans have been waiting for quite some time now to hear Jazmine Sullivan’s R&B masterpiece “Heaux Tales” live. Sullivan’s Cincinnati fans will be happy to hear that she will bring her “Heaux Tales Tour” to Bogarts on March 22, with special guest Tiana Major9. Featuring hits like “Pick Up Your Feelings” and “Lost One,” “Heaux Tales” received acclaim from fans and critics alike, earning Sullivan three Grammy nominations and being named the best album of the year by publications like Pitchfork and Entertainment Weekly.
Tickets. 7 p.m., Bogart’s, 2621 Vine St.
Greta Van Fleet – March 29
Heritage Bank Arena will welcome Greta Van Fleet and their “Dreams In Gold Tour 2022” for one night only on March 29 with openers Rival Sons and The Velveteers. The group, known for embracing a 70s-rock-esque sound that has earned them comparisons to bands like Led Zeppelin, will be playing songs from their 2021 album “The Battle at Garden’s Gate” while also performing many of the previous hits.
Tickets. 7 p.m., Heritage Bank Arena, 100 Broadway
Jojo – April 2
Those looking to revel in the recent surge in 2000s nostalgia can head over to Bogarts to see pop star Jojo sing classics from the early days of her career along with the new material from her latest projects “Good To Know,” her fourth studio album, and “Trying Not To Thinking About It,” her EP from October 2021. Supported by openers Lindsey Lomis and Tanerélle, it’s sure to be a night full of R&B-tinged pop perfection.
Tickets. 6:30 p.m. Bogart’s, 2621 Vine St.
Justin Bieber – April 19
One of the biggest shows of the season is Justin Bieber’s “Justice World Tour.” Originally scheduled to begin in May 2020 to support his fifth studio album “Changes,” the tour was postponed due to the pandemic. Following a 2021 that saw him release another studio album, “Justice,” Bieber will be on tour for the next year, including a stop in Cincinnati, to support the two albums, brining openers Jaden Smith and Eddie Benjamin.
Tickets. 7:30 p.m., Heritage Bank Arena, 100 Broadway
H.E.R – April 26
Coming off what could be a massively successful night at the April 3 Grammy Awards, R&B superstar H.E.R will take the stage at the Andrew J Brady Music Center on April 26. The “Back of My Mind Tour” will see H.E.R. playing songs from the album of the same name – which is nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys – and will be supported by opener Marzz Officiall.
Tickets, 7:30 p.m., The Andrew J Brady Music Center, 25 Race St.