The psychological benefits associated with yoga make it a popular way for many to exericse or meditate. According to Johns Hopkins University, it’s linked to increased flexibility, strength and balance, better heart health and also pain relief. Additionally, it has proven mental health benefits and with final exams coming up, mindfulness, stress relief and relaxation are more important than ever.
Luckily, there are many yoga studios just a short walk or drive away from the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) campus, perfect for squeezing in a quick yoga session while studying for exams.
World Peace Yoga
Located on Ludlow Avenue, World Peace Yoga is easily accessible from the university. In addition to its daily classes for both yoga-pros as well as beginners, World Peace Yoga often hosts events across the city, including public classes at Fountain Square and Washington Park. Additionally, if your exam schedule has you too booked to make it to the studio, World Peace Yoga offers online yoga sessions throughout the entire day through Zoom. As a bonus, with your UC ID, you can receive 25% off all walk-in class prices.
268 Ludlow Ave.
Panch Maha Yoga
Just steps away from campus on W. McMillan Street is Panch Maha Yoga. Its offerings include classes from the early morning into the evening, seven days a week, ensuring that one of its many classes can fit into any busy exam schedule. In addition to yoga, Panch Maha Yoga offers meditation classes for those looking to focus on mindfulness. More uniquely, each class has an “elemental focus,” centering on one of the studio's five elements: earth, air, fire, water and space. Along with its walk-in price options, university students can sign up for a monthly membership to the studio for a special price and receive a free, week-long trial when doing so.
150 W McMillan St.
Hue Yoga
Hue Yoga owners, Katie and Emily, created their studio to provide the city with an open, homey place to practice yoga that’s available to “every hue, every style, every you,” according to the studio’s website. Keeping with its dedication to making yoga accessible to everyone, Hue offers classes of all types, for beginners and pros and those that last 30 minutes and some that last over an hour. In addition to its everyday yoga classes, the studio also regularly hosts special events with guest teachers, weekend-long workshops and even a farmer’s market.
2916 Highland Ave, #2
It’s Yoga Cincinnati
Also located on Ludlow Avenue is It’s Yoga Cincinnati, the city’s original yoga school, which has been providing the city with classes led by National Yoga Alliance certified teachers since 2001. Offering various types of courses like vinyasa and yin yoga, both virtual and in-studio, It’s Yoga Cincinnati is sure to offer whatever benefit you’re looking for. The studio also regularly offers workshops where those who are new to yoga can learn about core yoga principles. Additionally, yoga experts can become a certified yoga teacher through the studio’s training course.
346 Ludlow Ave.
Sage Yoga Hot
Located downtown, Sage Yoga Hot specializes in hot yoga, which, according to the studio, is especially therapeutic for muscles, joints and tissues. Offering classes like sage flow and flow to floor, all the classes are taught in a studio that is heated anywhere from 95 to 112 degrees Fahrenheit, creating an environment of “music, flow, sweat, and soul.” For those who want to try out Sage Yoga’s classes but aren’t fans of the heat, the studio hosts free outdoor sessions at Washington Park throughout the spring.
1900 Race St.