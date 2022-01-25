Green juice is a great way to get your vitamins and nutrients, leafy greens and prebiotic fiber all in one. Jan. 26 is National Green Juice Day, and it’s the perfect day to make your own green juice at home, stop by a local juicer for some fresh-pressed juice or grab some at the store.
Rooted Juicery
If you don’t have the time to make green juice at home, Rooted Juicery has you covered. Rooted has four different types of green juice on their menu. The Powerful Juice, Clean Green Juice, Present Green Juice and Alive Green Juice all combine various fruits and veggies packed into a 16-ounce bottle. Rooted has three locations: Oakley, Findlay Market and Mariemont.
Matunda Juicery & Co.
Matunda means “fruit” in Swahili. Matunda Juicery is a Black-owned juicery located just off UC’s campus on Short Vine Street. Their menu features two green juices, Macho Greens and The Green Light, that are made of cucumber, pineapple and a combination of other fruits and veggies.
Green Farm Juicery
This juicery’s menu has seven green juices on their menu to choose from, from the more classic green juices with kale and cucumber to some that contain unique ingredients such as jalapeño juice or dandelion greens. Green Farm Juicery has three locations in Hyde Park, Blue Ash and Mason.
Suja Uber Greens Green Juice
Grocery stores carry many brands of green juices, but it’s important to check the label for added sugars and chemicals before buying. Suja Uber Greens is one option recommended by nutritionists for its low sugar content. It’s made of staple greens like kale and spinach and also contains grapefruit and mint for added flavor. This juice has no added sweeteners and is available at Target, Walmart and other retail stores.
GT’s Synergy Multi-Green Kombucha
Kombucha is fermented tea that contains probiotics that support gut health and boost the immune system. GT’s Multi-Green Kombucha combines the health benefits of super greens with kombucha, green tea, black tea and kiwi juice to put a twist on regular green juice. GT’s Kombucha can be found at most grocery stores.
Homemade Green Juice
Ingredients:
- 1 bunch kale
- 1 1-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled
- 1 apple (Granny Smith recommended)
- 5 celery stalks, ends trimmed
- 1/2 large cucumber
- About 1 oz fresh parsley
Directions:
- Wash and prep the vegetables by cutting into large chunks.
- Juice in the order listed above. If you don’t have a juicer, you can use a blender and blend on high.
- If you used a juicer, pour into a glass and enjoy. If you used a blender, first pour it through a fine mesh sieve to thin it out before drinking.
Green Smoothie Recipe
Ingredients:
- 1 1/4 cups of almond milk or milk of choice
- 1 avocado
- 1 banana
- 1 apple (Honeycrisp recommended)
- 1 small stalk celery, chopped
- 2 cups kale or spinach leaves
- 1 1-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled
- 8 ice cubes
Directions:
- Combine ingredients in blender and blend until smooth.
- Pour and enjoy.