If you use Netflix or have been on the internet at all in the past few weeks, you’ve likely heard about “Bridgerton.” Commonly referred to as a diverse, 1800’s version of “Gossip Girl,” “Bridgerton” is the perfect blend of the sophistication and aesthetic of a classic period piece mixed with modern music and spicy scenes.
It’s awesome because of the diverse and beautiful cast. Lead by Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page as Lady Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings respectively, the supporting cast is stacked with gorgeous people of all ages, sizes and ethnicities. For the first few episodes we are led to believe that Bridgerton takes place in a world that is simply colorblind: a concept the modern audiences have grown accustomed to and appreciative of in the world of “Hamilton” and “Cinderella” (1997).
This idea is shattered with a 30-second conversation between Simon and Lady Danbury saying, “We were two separate societies divided by color until a king fell in love with one of us. Look at everything it is doing for us, allowing us to become.”
This is the singular mention of race and race relations throughout the entire eight episodes and it felt forced? Rushed? Wrong? As an audience-member, I was excited about the diverse casting on its own and didn’t feel the need for it to be explained away in the name of historical plausibility. If the show had used this opportunity for some extended commentary on the subject or made it a significant plot point, then perhaps it would have felt less out of place.
Aside from this small discomfort, I enjoyed every minute of the series. I have yet to speak with anyone who spent more than 48 hours watching the show. It’s just that addicting. Maybe it’s the colorful aesthetic that brings us joy in the gray days of winter, maybe it’s the classic enemies-to-lovers trope that gives us hope for our love lives, maybe it’s the 20-minute-long love scene backdropped with the sounds of Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams” that brings us back to life after the worst year of the century. But something about “Bridgerton” scratched an itch in all of our brains that we previously couldn’t reach.
All I can say is thank you Shonda Rhimes.
“Bridgerton” the (second) TikTok Musical
In an era when live performance isn’t an option, many musicians have taken to TikTok to share their talents and continue to perform and create music within the supportive music community that has grown on the app, many gaining career-spawning followings and record deals from the attention garnered from viewers.
This is the case of Abigail Barlow, a 21-year-old singer-songwriter who knew immediately after binging “Bridgerton” that she was looking at her next project.
“When I binged ‘Bridgerton,’ it was just immediate to me that it belonged on the stage,” Barlow told Playbill. “[Sir Henry Granville] says, ‘You have no idea what it’s like to be in a room with someone you can’t live without and feel like you’re oceans away from them,’ and I was like ‘That’s a song!’ So, I went to my piano and made a TikTok, and it happened to resonate with everyone.”
After the massive positive response from viewers, Barlow soon teamed up with 19-year-old composer Emily Bear, who you may recognize from her Ellen appearances as a child prodigy, and the two have spent the past few weeks brainstorming, creating and releasing songs for each character in the series.
Some of these songs include “Burn For You,” a duet between Daphne and Simon, “Penelope Featherington” and the song that started it all, “Oceans Away.”
In the two weeks since Barlow posted her first “Bridgerton” concept video, her page has received millions of views and hundreds of thousands of likes. She and Bear have been interviewed by Playbill, BBC, Refinery29 and more, discussing their plans for the project.
Whether this grows into a full-scale stage production, a concept album or a full-virtual musical a la “Ratatouille: the TikTok Musical,” “Bridgerton” fans around the world are sure to be grateful for the new content to get them through the post-binge hangover.