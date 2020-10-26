With spooky season among us, the cool autumnal breeze in the air sets the perfect scene for enjoying the thrills and chills that Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have to offer. Whether you’re a jump-scare enthusiast or a pumpkin patch fanatic, there is an event for you. Be sure to join in on some of these seasonal festivities before Halloween is over.
Terror Town – All Hallow’s Eve
Now through Nov. 14
Terror Town is more than just a haunted house, as it features an immersive 19th-century town complete with a haunted trail that offers an upgraded ultimate horror experience. In addition to the trail, the admission cost allows guests to enjoy live music and karaoke, an outdoor movie theater and free games. The town is set to look and feel straight out of the 1800s. There are town folks, sheriffs, old cowboys, saloons and restaurants.
Tickets start at $25 and must be purchased online.
1449 Greenbush Cobb Rd, Williamsburg, OH 45176
The Dent Schoolhouse
Now through Nov. 13
Built in 1894, the Dent Schoolhouse is notorious as one of Cincinnati’s scariest haunted houses.
Test your bravery by experiencing the story of the murderous janitor and killer faculty through this house of horrors. If you’re not so much a daredevil, the Dent Schoolhouse offers Ghost Tours and Lights On Tours, where visitors can relish in the spookiness of the ancient building with the lights on, free of the actors and effects typically used.
Tickets must be purchased online. General admission is $20, but guests can opt for the $40 fast pass admission or the $50 front of the line admission.
5963 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45248
Brimstone Haunt
Now through Oct. 31
The Brimstone Haunt features four experiences fit for thrill seekers of all ages. Visitors can enjoy the twists and turns of the Haunted Hayride (ages eight and up), explore the Forgotten Forest (ages 13 and up), join the horror in a state of Psychosis (ages 13 and up) or try to survive the Zombie Assault (ages 10 and up).
Prices range from $5 to $15 per experience, or guests can purchase combo tickets for $27.
472 Brimstone Road, Wilmington, OH 45177
Fall on the Farm – Blooms and Berries Farm Market
Now through Nov. 1
Fall on the Farm offers traditional fall activities for the entire family to enjoy. Each admission includes access to pumpkin patch hayrides, a five-acre corn maze, a kids’ corn maze, farm animals and duck races. Visitors can also enjoy treats from the Blooms and Berries market barn, including caramel apples, fresh apple cider and year-round offerings such as local meats, cheeses and Amish butter.
Tickets must be purchased online in advance due to COVID-19. Admission is $10 Monday through Friday and $12 on the weekends.
9669 S State Route 48, Loveland, OH 45140
Country Pumpkins Fall Festival
Now through Oct. 31
On a 250-acre dairy farm, this fall festival features various activities for all ages, including a four-acre corn maze, a turbo slide, hayrides and train rides, and even the opportunity to pick your own pumpkins for carving. Concessions such as hotdogs, nachos, candy and fudge are also available during the weekends.
Tickets for paid activities can be purchased online, but the Country Pumpkins Fall Festival offers free parking and admission for access to farm animals, the kiddie corn maze, the sand tunnels play area and the hay pyramid.
1835 Sherman Mt. Zion Road, Dry Ridge, KY 41035