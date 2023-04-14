Checked out the 'Wise Guys' film set that's going up on 8th Street downtown (Cincinnati). The film stars Robert DeNiro. 🎥🎬— Phil A. (@CincinnatiPhil) January 21, 2023
Earlier this year, filming for "Wise Guys" – an upcoming gangster drama starring Robert DeNiro – blocked off sections of downtown Cincinnati. Establishments like Arnold's Bar and Grill were transformed to match the setting of the flick. All that is known of the current plot of the movie is that it focuses on the two historical mob bosses, Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, who are in charge of their respective families.
Trace Taylor, who worked on "Wise Guys" as the location scout, was tasked with identifying and securing the best location to film. In the past, Taylor has worked on projects such as "Ozark," "Stranger Things" and the upcoming Amazon original "Holland, MI."
Taylor had to take many photographs to send to the production designers. "Understanding how to photograph a space correctly and being mindful of the space in order to communicate observed advantages and disadvantages [is a crucial skill]," he said. Working on movie sets has been valuable to him as a location scout, as that gives him an idea of generally what does and doesn't work for filming a location.
One of the key challenges with picking a place to film is taking the setting of the film into consideration. Since "Wise Guys" is a period-specific production, Taylor had to understand the technology and architecture of New York during the 1950s. With that in mind, Taylor said he found locations that would "honor those elements and give us the best environment for telling that part of the story." While a location might be aesthetically pleasing, it's also important for it to be logistically friendly so it can be accessed by the cast and crew easily.
One of the key components of Cincinnati, Taylor said, was its "quality of great locations that fit the 1950s-70s New York setting." Taylor also said that you can recognize some areas and buildings of Cincinnati if you're familiar with the downtown area. Another key contributor to filming in Cincinnati was Ohio's tax incentives for filming.
"Wise Guys" is set to release in February 2024.