As the University of Cincinnati (UC) begins its spring semester virtually, students across the university's 14 colleges have been left with what many view as an inferior mode of learning.
Although all UC students have been forced to make adjustments, the College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) has the unique challenge of keeping students safe while also recreating the human connection that many performers rely on to convey their stories effectively. As a result, some CCM students feel that their education has been cheapened.
One student is Rachel Jones, a fourth-year acting student in her final semester. Taking 18 credit hours, Jones spends most of her day on Zoom, save for her sword-fighting class, allowed to meet on campus.
"When we hear that classes are going online, it's crushing," Jones said. "People don't understand that it's our whole art form that dies when human connection isn't a thing."
Despite Jones' sword fighting class being allowed to meet on campus — a move that she said was important to get the most out of that class — her other courses haven't been granted the same exemption.
"I'm taking a modern [dance] class which [is supposed to be] in person. It's been tricky. I live in a small apartment," Jones said. "I really do commend the professors for trying to make it work, but there's all sorts of obstacles. There's often a sound lag as we're trying to follow our teacher."
As the world approaches two years since the World Health Organization (WHO) designated COVID-19 a pandemic, Jones and many students in their final semester have realized that half of their college experience has been lost to the global health crisis. Jones said this is especially problematic for acting majors.
"My class has missed so much. Our junior year is a really transformative year in the acting BFA year," Jones said. "It's the year you learn all these training and acting techniques that are very difficult to teach, and we learned them online. We really were banking on this year to make up for that."
Shakoria Davis, also an acting student in her final semester, says that the 2021-2022 school year felt that it would act as a "make-up year."
"So many things were canceled last year, so I feel like we lost a lot last year," she said.
In her first performance of the semester, Davis will play Celia Willbond in CCM's production of "Blue Stockings." The play, which opens for preview on Feb. 9, narrowly misses the CCM deadline of Jan. 30 for canceling or rescheduling all in-person performances.
Despite this uncertainty, Davis is striving to make the most of the semester.
"I try to be optimistic and hopeful," she said. "I'm just trying to get as much information from my teachers as possible from these last couple of months. This is what it is. This is how it has to work in order for everyone to be safe."
Continuing to strike a more optimistic note, Davis cites the pandemic as a unique learning opportunity.
"[The pandemic has taught] us to pivot and turn on our toes really fast and be able to adapt to whatever's being thrown at us because we just never know," said Davis.
Agreeing with Davis, Jones believes that the constant pivoting required in the age of COVID-19 has also taught her a valuable lesson.
"Change feels so scary until you have to do it, and then you look back at what you've done," she said. "I am a good actor because of all of those things that I had to endure."