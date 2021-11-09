Two former Bearcat cheerleaders started their love story at the homecoming game in 1988 on the field at Nippert Stadium. Now, three decades later, the couple fondly looks back on their time at the University of Cincinnati (UC).
Elizabeth Flynn Weis (Liz) and Judd Weis cheered together for UC's football and basketball teams from 1987 to 1989. During their time on the team together, the cheerleading squad went to Nationals and placed fourth, which is one of Liz's favorite memories.
"We were the first squad to not only go, but also to do so well," said Liz. "Squads started going every year after, I believe. It was on ESPN and took place at Sea World in San Diego."
Cheering together is what started their romance. Traveling around the country to football games and cheer camps alongside their squad allowed them to grow closer to one another.
"Driving home from a cheer camp in Memphis, Judd driving, me co-piloting, is where we went from friends to more than friends," said Liz.
After graduating and starting work at P&G, Judd returned to where he had cheered and met his then-girlfriend Liz to propose. Liz had no idea that when the Bearcat mascot approached her on Nippert field, Judd was inside the costume.
"He proposed to me during the homecoming game with the ring in his paw," said Liz. One year later, at the next homecoming game, she was crowned homecoming queen.
During her time at UC, Liz was a cheerleader and a member of a sorority and several academic organizations. She was president of the Mortar Board and a teacher's assistant at the Lindner business school while majoring in quantitative analysis.
"I loved all of the people I met in [those] organizations, and I was extremely proud to represent them all as homecoming queen," said Liz.
She appreciated UC's diverse atmosphere, which helped her find a new sense of pride in her differences and achieve her goals. Liz's mother was born and raised in Japan, and half of her family still lives in Japan today.
"[I] loved the diversity of the student body, and being Eurasian, I thrived at UC and my confidence grew tremendously," said Liz. "I felt like the environment I was in allowed me to accomplish the things I did to become homecoming queen. Note that this was in 1984 to 1989 —embracing diversity wasn't something that happened at all college campuses."
The couple got married in the fall of 1989 and recently celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary. Today, they still live in the Cincinnati area and one of their daughters now attends UC. They enjoy football tailgates and games and continue to stay involved with the Bearcats.