It seems that masks aren’t going away any time soon, so we might as well start embracing them as accessories and have a bit of fun. We have compiled a list of some of the most popular mask-selling Cincinnati Etsy shops to browse until you have a mask for every occasion.
Elegance by Elesha
With fabrics ranging from neutral and sleek grays to music notes, donuts, llamas and more, Elesha has a mask for everyone’s style. Masks range from $8 to $10, but use coupon code BACKTOSCHOOL for 10 percent off.
Band of Weirdos
A bit more expensive, these masks boast lace, shimmer and style. For $18 choose from white and or black lace hearts, or rainbows. For every mask purchased, the shop donates a mask to a hospital in need.
Stitches and Sass 513
This shop currently offers 30 different design choices for masks: Golden Girls, RBG, plague doctors, mermaid tails, Frida Kahlo, you name it. It’s truly one of the best local selections of masks. $14.50 all around.
Evie n Lizzie
Colorful and cute, this shop is full of pinks, rainbows and quirky patterns. Masks are currently 20% off, ranging from $7.99 to $11.19.
Jolly Python
This shop boasts four different styles of tie-dyed, t-shirt material masks that look to be comfy as can be. Snag one for $16, with free shipping.
Mama’s Lil Buttercup
Sushi mask? Cactus Mask? Flamingo mask? Yes please. With 19 cute and quirky styles, this shop has something for everyone, with each mask costing only $10.99.
Mo and Me Designs
With patterns ranging from brightly colored florals and citrus, to soft geometrics, to solid black and navy, this shop provides a huge variety of styles to match any outfit. The elastic strap wraps around the back of your head to ensure no ear-tugging. $15 apiece.
Dream Field Studios
The perfect masks for the upcoming cold months, these are lined with soft flannel to keep your face comfy and cozy. Colors include marigold, lavender, seafoam and sky blue, all for $12 per mask.
Game Day Stuff
A mask for every team. This shop boasts over 100 mask styles for numerous sports teams, as well as Spiderman, the Hulk, Harry Potter and more. You can even make custom requests. Masks range from $10 to $12.50.