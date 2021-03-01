Few foods are as versatile as the peanut, which is the source of peanut oil, peanut soup and a national favorite, peanut butter. In fact, enough people love peanut butter to merit a holiday for them — National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day — which is celebrated annually on March 1. Want to celebrate with the rest of the nation’s peanut butter lovers? Look below and find your new favorite peanut butter-based recipe for this holiday.
Peanut butter blossoms
Ingredients:
- One large egg, lightly beaten
- ½ cup sugar
- ½ cup smooth peanut butter
- 15 Hershey’s Kisses
Instructions:
- Adjust rack to the middle position and preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper (do not substitute with wax paper).
- Whisk the egg and sugar together in a large bowl and let it sit until the sugar completely dissolves, for about five minutes. Then stir in the peanut butter until the mixture is smooth.
- Roll the dough into 15 balls and place them two inches apart from one another on the baking sheet. Gently press one Hershey’s Kiss into each dough ball.
- Rotate the baking sheet halfway through baking, near the six-minute mark. Then continue to bake them until the edges of the cookies are golden and just beginning to set, between 10 and 12 minutes.
Peanut butter ice cream
Ingredients:
- 1 1/8 cups smooth peanut butter
- ¾ cup granulated sugar
- 1¼ cups whole milk
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 1½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Instructions:
- In a medium mixing bowl, combine the peanut butter and sugar and mix, using either a hand mixer or whisk, until the combination is completely smooth. Add the milk and mix on a low speed until the sugar is dissolved, for about one to two minutes.
- Stir in the heavy cream and vanilla. Turn on the ice cream maker and pour the mixture into its freezer bowl. Let it mix until its thickened. This will vary according to the brand of ice cream but is generally between 25 and 35 minutes.
- The ice cream will be soft and creamy once it’s finished mixing. For a firmer consistency, transfer the ice cream into an airtight container and place it in the freezer for two hours.
Peanut butter no-bake cookies
Ingredients:
- 3 cups white sugar
- ¾ cup butter
- ¾ cup milk
- ½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 1½ cups peanut butter
- 4½ cups quick-cooking oats
Instructions:
- In a large saucepan on medium heat, combine the sugar, butter and milk. Bring the mixture to a rapid boil and allow it to boil for one full minute.
- Remove the saucepan from the heat and stir in the vanilla and peanut butter. Once those ingredients are incorporated, mix in the oats and stir until the mixture begins to cool.
- Lay out wax paper or aluminum foil on a flat surface. Drop tablespoonfuls of the batter onto the wax paper or aluminum foil-covered surface. Let the cookies cool until they set.
Peanut Butter Surprise Loaves
Ingredients:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- ¾ cup packed brown sugar
- 1/3 cup chunky peanut butter
- One cup milk
- 2 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 2 teaspoon baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 2 eggs
- 30 miniature chocolate-covered peanut butter cup candies, unwrapped
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Generously grease the bottoms of three small aluminum foil loaf pans – 5 ¾ x 3 ¼ x 2 inches.
- Mix all ingredients except the peanut butter cup candies and beat the mixture with a spoon for 30 seconds. Divide the batter evenly among the loaf pans, place five candies randomly atop the batter within each pan and push them halfway into the batter.
- Coarsely chop the remaining candies and sprinkle 1/3 of them over the batter in each pan.
- Bake between 45 to 50 minutes or until you are able to insert a toothpick into the center of the loaf and it comes out clean.
- After taking them out of the oven, let them cool for 10 minutes. Loosen the sides of the loaves from the pans and transfer the loves to a wire rack to cool completely.