Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, and while some may know exactly what to get their special someone, others may be clueless. If you happen to fall into the latter category, here are 10 Valentine’s Day gift ideas.
Origami heart bouquet
An origami heart bouquet is thoughtful and will last longer than any flowers you could buy. All you need to make it is paper – while it may look better if you use colorful construction paper, any kind of paper will work – for the heart and stem, tape, and a tutorial.
Custom candy box
Candy is almost always an acceptable gift to give someone on Valentine's Day. However, you could do a customized candy box to make it more personal. Grab or buy a box, then buy an assortment of candy the person likes and arrange it in any way you like. If you’d like to take the extra step, you could always buy a ribbon to tie around the box.
Custom picture album cover
A customized photo album cover is a great gift for someone you have known for a while, and it’s also pretty cheap at $14.95 on Amazon. It comes with a scannable Spotify code where you can put a song that means something to your relationship, and it doubles as a LED night light.
Flowers and a box of chocolates
There is nothing wrong with sticking to the classics, especially if you don’t know the person you’re getting a gift for that well yet. You could get real flowers, but fake flowers may be cheaper. A box of chocolates can range in price depending on the brand you get, but they are a good gift – especially in addition to flowers.
Box of reasons you love them
This is another gift that is thoughtful and will save you money. All you need is a box, scissors and paper. You cut the paper into small squares and write reasons you love, or like if love is too strong onto the pieces of paper, then put them into the box.
Friendship bracelet-making kit
Friendship bracelet-making kits are not only a gift but a way to spend time with someone. This is good if you are not sure what you’d like to do for Valentine’s Day, and you need a gift. This way you have Valentine’s Day plans, and you get matching bracelets at the end.
Scrapbook
A scrapbook is another gift that’s good for someone you may have known for a while. Not only does it show that you care, but for some knowing that you took the time to put it together can add more meaning to the gift. Scrapbooks can be bought or made, to make one you need a notebook, pictures and something to write the stories that go along with the pictures.
Jar of kisses
A jar of kisses is a cute and quick gift for someone that is probably best for a chocolate lover. This is a good gift if you’ve run out of time to get a Valentine’s gift, all you need for it is a mason jar and a bag of Hershey kisses.
Gift basket
A gift basket can be a last-minute gift, or it can be something that you put a lot of thought into. While you can find an already-made gift basket at the store, you can also buy a basket and fill it with the person’s favorite candies, a teddy bear, flowers or whatever you want to put in the basket.
Matching heart locket
A matching heart locket is another classic gift that is meaningful. You can rarely go wrong with a matching heart locket, and they are sold at many places so you can find them easily.