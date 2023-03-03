As the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) student population grows, so does the number of commuters. As of 2021, a whopping 78% of enrolled students lived off campus, according to U.S. News and World Report. Whether your commute is 10 minutes or an hour, these tips and tricks will ease anxieties for students on the road in Cincinnati.
Practice mindfulness
College can be stressful and time-consuming, leaving little time for students to have individual awareness. Take advantage of your alone time in the car and think about your feelings, your day or your goals. Control your breathing and either prepare for the day ahead of you or reflect on the day you just had.
Change your oil
Commuting puts a lot of miles on your car, so you want to be sure you are keeping your car healthy and happy. You can watch a quick YouTube video on how to change your oil, or you can take your car to a local shop. If you go to a shop, it might be a good idea to get a full-car inspection to make sure your car is running smoothly. Typically, oil changes cost between $30 and $75, depending on where you go and what kind of oil you purchase.
Keep valuables out of sight
It is no secret that Cincinnati experiences a lot of car theft and break-ins. To keep your car out of sight from burglars, hide anything that might lure wandering eyes. Good places to hide items may be in the glove box, trunk or underneath car seats.
Start a podcast
Podcasts are a great way to kill the time in the car. Starting a series that piques your interest can get you excited about your commute time. True crime, your favorite influencers or a new topic you would like to explore are great options.
Make playlists
If podcasts aren’t your thing, listen to an album or playlist you know every word to. Your commute time is your alone time, so use that time to sing your heart out. Singing along to your favorite tunes can lift your mood and make your drive more fun. Don’t pay any attention to the car next to you.
Munch on snacks
Indulging in your favorite snacks can make the time pass by quickly and give you extra motivation to get in the car. Some popcorn, nuts, Chex Mix or any other snacks will do the job. Rather than scavenging for food on campus, eating in the car before class can save you time and money. If you’re not a snack person gum or mints can keep you focused on the road too.
Take advantage of GPS
Even if you know your drive so well you could drive to campus in your sleep, consider keeping your GPS on. This way you are always prepared for unpredicted traffic, route changes, hazards, speed checks, and any other route conflicts. This can save you from hour-long traffic stops or road closures so you can get to class on time.
Give yourself 15 extra minutes
Commuters must work extra hard to get to class on time. Try to plan out your drive so that you have 15 minutes to walk to class. Even if you hit traffic, you still have a little bit of a buffer to get to class on time.
Be aware of your surroundings
Practicing safety on campus as a commuter is crucial. Refrain from holding your car keys in your hand as you walk. Having your keys out lets everyone know you are walking to your car and that could pose a safety risk. Additionally, if you wear headphones keep the volume low, especially when crossing crosswalks, so you can hear passing cars and footsteps. On your path be sure to locate some of the 280 blue help phones stationed around campus. The blue help phones connect directly to dispatchers in UC’s 911 Communications Center just in case of an emergency.
Stay away from aggressive drivers
If you witness a driver swerving in and out of lanes or tailgating other cars give yourself a few cars worth of space between your car and the aggressive car. If the driver persists, contact authorities to protect your safety and others. Also, do not be an aggressive driver. Tickets are costly and can ruin your day.