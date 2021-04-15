According to his spokesperson, UC Public Safety Director and Police Chief James Whalen would only agree to “email interviews” with The News Record regarding his department’s handling of on-campus rapes and crime alerts. Here are the questions submitted on March 19, 2021.
1. Do you believe you’re doing a good job keeping students safe? If yes, what are you doing to protect them?
2. How transparent do you believe the university is in regards to campus safety? How do you ensure you are being transparent with students about their safety?
3. Do you think students should feel safe on campus? Do you think they feel safe currently?
4. What do you think are the downfalls of our current campus security and protocols?
5. Please define what is considered an imminent threat.
6. Can you walk us through the process of determining an imminent threat to campus? Is there written criteria to determine imminent threats? Who decides which threats are imminent and which are not? Is there a group of people? A singular person?
7. Under the Clery Act, you are required to alert students to sexual assaults, do you believe you are effectively doing this?
8. In 2019 The News Record did a similar story about crime alerts and on-campus sexual assault. During our investigation, we have found that UC has not improved in sending out crime alerts; students are still only alerted to 20% of on-campus sexual assaults, how do you explain this?
9. Is the Department of Public Safety working to improve this number? If yes, how?
10. Were you aware that between 2018 and 2019, 21 sexual assaults occurred in residence halls?
11. Do you think students, especially those living in the residence halls, have a right to know when these sexual assaults occur? Why or why not?
12. After hearing about the high rate of sexual assaults in our residence halls, do you think residence halls can be considered safe spaces for our students?
Whalen’s March 22, 2021 response:
The UC Police Division is a fully empowered law enforcement agency. All police officers are certified by the state of Ohio and have full police authority. The UCPD is also a fully accredited police agency through the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators. IACLEA standards are specifically focused on campus law enforcement, including the Jeanne Clery Act. The safety of the students, faculty, staff, and visitors is of the highest importance for the daily activities of the University. The UCPD is fully committed to providing a safe environment for all who utilize the campus for their studies, work, residence or leisure.
The UCPD employs a certified Clery Compliance Coordinator who works with the Office of General Counsel to interpret the Jeanne Clery Act and provide guidance to the Public Safety Director for the issuance of timely warnings and emergency alerts. Please note that some disclosures of incidents are provided by Campus Security Authorities (CSA), not by the victim, and may not provide much, if any, details of the incident, such as location, suspect information and more. More information about this can be found in the Annual Security Report. Specifically, information on crime reporting, CSAs and Timely Warning procedures can be found on pages 3 and 4.
The UCPD is in full compliance with the standards set forth in the Jeanne Clery Act. The Clery Act Appendix for the Federal Student Aid Handbook was announced on Oct. 9, 2020. The previous version, the 2016 Handbook for Campus Safety and Security Reporting, is also available online. The 2016 handbook details the requirements of the Clery Act, including how to determine what is part of a university’s Clery geography, how to count and classify Clery Act crimes, details on Campus Security Authorities, requirements of the Daily Crime Log, requirements regarding emergency notifications and timely warnings, and more.