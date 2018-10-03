Latest News
UCPD is investigating after 25 vehicles were broken into and one was stolen in an on-campus parking garage Wednesday.
SPORTS
After dominating the University of Connecticut 49-7 to secure a 5-0 record last week, the University of Cincinnati football team shifts focus to its upcoming matchup with Tulane University.
LIFE & ARTS
Cincy Collaborative is hosting its first fall-themed event, “Creatives After Dark: Harvest Your Creativity,” Saturday, Oct. 6.
OPINION
At such a polarizing time like the one we’re living through, open and honest discussion is America’s best defense against ignorance. Unfortunately, non-aggressive confrontation isn’t something that comes naturally to us. That explains why our newsfeeds are flooded with blatantly incorrect fa…
Commented
